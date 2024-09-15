antidepresivos sin receta
GHA welcomes RICC Donation of two Vein Transilluminators for Rainbow Ward

GHA Director General Kevin McGee attended a presentation by RICC (Research into Childhood Cancer) of medical equipment to St Bernard’s Hospital on Friday 20th August 2024.

He was accompanied by Director of Nursing Sandie Gracia.

Two Vein Transiluminator that will significantly enhance nurses’ ability to accurately locate veins particularly in babies were donated to the children’s Rainbow Ward by the charity.

The Astodia vein finder is an innovative, lightweight item, designed specifically for neonates. By using advanced LEDs to illuminate even the smallest and most fragile veins, the device reduces the need for multiple needle sticks, ensuring a gentler and safer experience for our tiniest patients.

It also reduces the trauma associated to repeated needle attempts and improves the overall patient and family experience. This piece of equipment was already used by paediatricians in the Emergency Department. Having access to its own Vein Transiluminator permits clinicians to provide the highest standard of care, especially in time critical situations where precise and quick access to veins is necessary.

This is one of many items kindly donated by RICC to the GHA in a long standing relationship marked by the same shared commitment to promote the welfare of patients. The charity was represented by trustee Margaret Sacarello.

Ms Sacarello said: “I would like to thank our members, friends and family for their support in this initiative to donate equipment that will make children’s life easier and assist staff in their work, in keeping with the aims of our organisation.”

For his part GHA Director General Kevin McGee expressed his heartfelt thanks to the charity for their generous gesture and support and said: “We are delighted to have such a close working relationship with RICC and value the kindness and important work that they do. This device will actually make a material difference in the care that we provide and greatly improve the comfort and care of the babies in our ward.


