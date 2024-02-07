antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Minister for Youth and Chief Secretary visit Youth Clubs

Details
Category: Local

The Minister for Youth, the Hon Christian Santos, together with Chief Secretary, Mr Glendon Martinez, visited Gibraltar’s youth clubs on Wednesday 31st January 2024.

The senior team, together with their administration support, showed them around the four youth clubs: Plater, Dolphins, Laguna Youth Club and the Youth Centre. They were able to witness first-hand the Youth Work provision during the operational hours. Club members were buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting to meet them both. The young people baked cakes and made savoury snacks, and even showcased small dance and gymnastic performances to welcome them into the Youth Clubs.


