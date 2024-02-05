Youth Arts Jamboree; Video Project - Engaging through the Arts

An initiative to inspire young people to use videography in an artistic and creative way is being launched by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

As part of the Youth Arts Jamboree, this project aims to encourage young people to create reel style short videos using their phones or other related medium to express what culture means to them, or how they view culture and the arts.

The competition is being run in collaboration with the Gibraltar Youth Service, which will be offering a workshop to offer advice and tips on editing and a studio day for any indoor filming required. The aim is to promote the visual arts and engage young people using one of their preferred formats of communication.

The video should be simple in execution, no longer than a minute, and can include speech, performance, slides etc. "We encourage participants to be creative and explore the tools available to them. Once submitted, the videos will be uploaded on the GCS socials using the hashtags #youthartsjamboree and #gibculturechallenge with a special prize for the creator of the video that gets the most social media engagement."

The winners will be announced at a special showcase evening held at the GEMA Gallery. The top prize will be £200 and the opportunity to work with Gibraltar Cultural Services producing a video in relation to one of their community events. The closing dates for entries is Friday 29th March 2024.