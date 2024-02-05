antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Youth Arts Jamboree; Video Project - Engaging through the Arts

Details
Category: Local

An initiative to inspire young people to use videography in an artistic and creative way is being launched by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

As part of the Youth Arts Jamboree, this project aims to encourage young people to create reel style short videos using their phones or other related medium to express what culture means to them, or how they view culture and the arts.

The competition is being run in collaboration with the Gibraltar Youth Service, which will be offering a workshop to offer advice and tips on editing and a studio day for any indoor filming required. The aim is to promote the visual arts and engage young people using one of their preferred formats of communication.

The video should be simple in execution, no longer than a minute, and can include speech, performance, slides etc. "We encourage participants to be creative and explore the tools available to them. Once submitted, the videos will be uploaded on the GCS socials using the hashtags #youthartsjamboree and #gibculturechallenge with a special prize for the creator of the video that gets the most social media engagement."

The winners will be announced at a special showcase evening held at the GEMA Gallery. The top prize will be £200 and the opportunity to work with Gibraltar Cultural Services producing a video in relation to one of their community events. The closing dates for entries is Friday 29th March 2024.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes