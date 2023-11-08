LNG Terminal Live Exercise to take place on Thursday 9th November

On Thursday morning a simulated exercise will test the multi-agency response to an emergency incident in the Gibraltar LNG Terminal and Gibraltar Electricity Authority’s North Mole Power Station.

This will involve live play and follows from the table-top exercise conducted at the end of June this year. Members of the public can expect an increased presence of emergency services and first responders in the area throughout Thursday morning, including blue-light attendance.

Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, said: ‘This exercise organised by the Office of Civil Contingencies has set very specific training objectives to test interagency response and communications in an LNG terminal accident scenario.’