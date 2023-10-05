New eService to Request a Sick Note

The GHA has announced a new online service for a sick certificate. This replaces the current process found on the GHA website.

Any person that is already registered with Gov.gi eServices and has their account linked with the GHA will have access to the service. Anyone that has not yet linked their account can do so within the Gov.gi portal.

The new service uses verified information, which prepopulates the submission. This means that all you need to do is to select your ailment and the number of days that you require. This avoids errors and makes the process more reliable and quicker to manage for the applicant and GHA staff.