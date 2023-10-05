Dog Park at Eastern Beach now open

A Dog Park has today been opened at the northern end of Eastern Beach Road. The park has a total area of some 760m2 and is divided into two separate secure sections, one for small dogs and one for larger dogs.

Each section is provided with a dog shower and water points. Shade is provided by timber pergolas, and ample seating has been provided for owners and handlers.

Larger shrubs, palms and smaller plants have been installed in planters which run around the perimeter of both sections. Trees have been installed in both areas to supplement the shade.

Lighting has been provided so that the hours of use can be extended beyond daylight.

Careful thought and consultation has gone into the selection of the park surface which is a rounded river stone which has been chosen to avoid harm to the animals. It is also porous which will allow the area to be washed down when necessary and drain readily when it rains.

The works have been carried out by Gibraltar Joinery and Building Services to a design provided by Christian Revagliatte GC Architects Ltd.