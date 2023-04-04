Ministry of Equality Holds Networking Event for Participants of the Women’s Mentorship Programme

The Ministry of Equality held a networking session for all participants of the third and fourth cycles of the Ministry of Equality’s Women’s Mentorship Programme on Wednesday 29th March.

The current cycle, which is the fourth, began in December 2022 and has secured a total of 36 participants. To date, the Programme, which was launched in 2018, has seen a total of 214 participants.

Feedback received from previous mentees of the Programme highlighted their desire for greater networking opportunities and advice on how to network more effectively. The aim of the networking event was to meet that need in a structured and informative manner and consisted of tips on how to improve networking skills.

Minister Sacramento opened the event and thanked the mentors for their generous and invaluable contribution to the Programme. This was then followed by short interviews facilitated by the Ministry’s Policy Development Officer, Marlene Dalli with mentors, Brenda Cuby, Kathryn Morgan and Pete Yeoman, who have supported the Programme from its inception. They offered their insights on, ‘The Benefits of Networking’ and ‘How to Network’ before all participants were invited to take part in an interactive networking exercise with each other.

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said, "I am very happy to be able to mark the mid-way point of the current cycle of the Women's Mentorship Programme with an interactive event that contributes so positively to the learning of the mentees. I am delighted that I have been able to meet all participants of the fourth cycle and that we have also been joined by the participants of the third cycle. It is very gratifying to be able to count on the support and advice of previous mentors and mentees and I am very grateful that they have been keen to share their insights with the newcomers to the Programme who have massively benefited from their presence this evening. As always, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the mentors for giving of their time and expertise so generously and for sharing their professional acumen with their respective mentees. I am particularly pleased to learn that both mentors and mentees are reporting high levels of engagement and mutually enriching experiences and that many mentoring parnterships continue as friendships beyond the official end of the 20 week Programme. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone interested in taking part in the Women's Mentorship Programme, to register their interest in the next cycle by contacting the Ministry of Equality."