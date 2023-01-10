Gibraltar Spring Short Story Competition 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle and the Department of Education, has announced the launch of the annual Spring Short Story Competition 2023.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar. Participants may submit one piece of work of any subject matter.

There will be six categories as follows:

A. School Years 4 to 5 (250 - 350 words)

B. School Year 6 to 7 (250 - 350 words)

C. School Years 8 to 10 (450 - 550 words)

D. School Years 11 to 13 (500 - 1000 words)

E. Adults (aged 18 and over) (story must not exceed 1,000 words)

F. Spanish (open to all ages) (story must not exceed 1,000 words)

Prizes are as follows:

The Ministry of Culture prize for the Overall Winner – £1,000

1st Prize: English Language (adult) – £500

1st Prize: Spanish Language (open to all ages) – £500

Additionally, the winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen, kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms, or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

Completed forms and entries are to be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 3rd March 2023.