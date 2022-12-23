Change of Bank Holiday Date - King’s Birthday Bank Holiday Confirmed

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will celebrate the King’s Birthday with a Bank Holiday on the third Monday of June 2023.

King Charles III’s official birthday will be marked in the United Kingdom with the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday 17th June 2023. Gibraltar will celebrate the occasion with a Bank Holiday on Monday 19th June.

This is in lieu of the Bank Holiday of Monday 12th June 2023, as was previously published as a provisional date, following the confirmation by Buckingham Palace of the date of the Trooping of the Colour.