Convent Christmas Fair 2022

On Thursday 24th November, from 12:00 to 18:30 The Convent will once again host its Christmas Fair.

This annual event held in the historical setting of The Convent raises money for locally registered Charities.

This year, it has been decided to support the Prostate Cancer Support Group, Bosom Buddies, and the Father Charlie Soup kitchen.

The doors open at 12.00 noon, and once inside you will find 35 seasonal stalls, many run by local Charities as a part of their own fund-raising effort, offering an array of crafts, gifts, Christmas cards and decorations.

In the Cloister you will find a café offering tea, coffee, cake, and savoury snacks. Santa will also be in his Grotto from 14:00 offering gifts for the children.

The choir of St Joseph’s Upper Primary School will be singing Christmas carols after 4pm in The Convent. Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the Red Cross Committee for you to enjoy whilst you listen to the singing.

The Fair will host two great raffles. The first, a Honda 125cc motorcycle kindly donated once again by Bassadone Motors. Tickets will cost £2 each, and sold at the Piazza from 16th November from 09:30 until 13:30.

There is something for everyone, so come along and join us and get into the Christmas Spirit whilst supporting local Charities.

Entrance is just £2 for adults and children 12 years and under will get in free.