Autumn Bookmark Competition 2022

The annual Bookmark Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, attracted a total of 362 entries.

The awards were presented by the Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes MBE JP MP, on Friday 11th November 2022 at 5pm at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery. The results, with the judges’ comments, are as follows:

Overall Winner - Mia Hook – Westside Comprehensive School

‘Mia’s bookmark stood out straight away for us. The message was exactly what we were looking for and visually it has a great impact. It’s a brilliant design.’

Winner School Years 3–6 - Alexis Bishop-Chichon – St. Anne’s Upper Primary School

‘This bookmark speaks volumes and gives the right message. We loved it.’

Winner School Years 7–10 - Misha Paryani – Westside Comprehensive School

‘A powerful message which truly shows the struggles of Dyslexia.’

Adult Winner - Audrey MacLean

‘We were very impressed with the design. Clearly a lot of thought went into this. A very powerful image.’

Highly Commended Certificates:

Nesken Bragg - St Joseph’s Upper Primary School (School Years 3-6)

Elsie Griffiths - Bayside Comprehensive School (School Years 7-10)

Bianca Personeni - Loreto Convent School (School Years 3-6)

Dyslexia Gibraltar said:

‘Dyslexia Gibraltar would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Bookmark Competition. We were overwhelmed by the response and very impressed by the standard of entries. It was very hard to judge! We hope that by entering the competition, it enabled people to understand Dyslexia a little bit more. We would like to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education for their support in promoting this competition.’