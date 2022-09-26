Government Ministers Become Dementia Friends

This morning, ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting, Ministers, staff of the Chief Minister’s Office at No.6 Convent Place and Mrs Picardo, took part in a Dementia Friends session held by the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society.

This is in line with the Government’s policy, set out in the Gibraltar National Dementia Strategy, of making Gibraltar a dementia friendly community. The session took part before the last Cabinet meeting held within September, World Alzheimer’s Month.

The Deputy Chief Minister was unable to attend as he is representing the Gibraltar Government at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘I am proud to have become a Dementia Friend, alongside my cabinet colleagues and office staff. This morning’s session was particularly moving and reminded us all of the importance of being aware of what it might be like to live with Dementia. My Government is fully committed to rolling this initiative out across the wider public service and continue doing whatever we can to ensure those living with this disease, and their families, are cared for in the most respectful and dignified manner.’