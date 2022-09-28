OS 35 Update – Divers Locate and Remove Trapped Oil

The Captain of the Port briefed the Recovery Coordination Group, chaired by the Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani, yesterday.

REMOVING TRAPPED OIL

Dive surveys have successfully located several oil pockets trapped within the frames of the hull. This has been the oil residues that have been slowly seeping to the surface and off the vessel.

By recovering this oil while still inside the vessel, the amounts coming off the vessel are further reduced. Work and further progress have continued today on this.

Further maintenance and repairs of the boom are ongoing, helping to further increase its effectiveness and therefore further reduce the appearance of free floating oil.

In the past few days, only minimal amounts of sheening have escaped the boom, and with the ongoing works even this minimal impact will be further reduced.

CLEANUP EFFORTS AT SEVEN SISTERS CONTINUE

The Department of the Environment’s continue to focus their cleanup efforts on Seven Sisters.

This is being conducted by GJBS personnel, with advice and guidance from the Department of Environment and OSRL.