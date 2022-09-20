Gibraltar Literature Week 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will once again be organising Gibraltar Literature Week which will be sponsored by the John Mackintosh Educational Trust. It will run between the 7th and 12th November.

The event is dedicated to promoting Gibraltarian and Gibraltar-based authors and aims to celebrate the importance of books and literature. The Week offers a platform for discussion on a variety of subjects and themes with a focus on educational initiatives and opportunities. GCS is once again organising a varied programme which includes live events, online content, and school visits.

As in the previous Gibraltar Literature Weeks, there will be an international dimension to the event. Established Gibraltarian author Mark Sanchez will be discussing his work and latest publications and writings, as well as working with young aspiring writers.

Giselle Green joins the line-up for the 2022 edition. Having grown up in Gibraltar, the mother of six boys is also a part-time astrologer. The award winning and bestselling author enjoys creating emotionally gripping storylines about family and relationships. Her latest book ‘Where the Magic Is’ will be part of her discussion.

Ele Fountain is a children’s author based in Hampshire who has won the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize and the Guardians Children’s Book of the Year for her work. Her visit to Gibraltar will focus on our younger readership with talks and workshops.

Jamie Reid will also be visiting the Rock. He is the award-winning author of non-fiction books including the biography of Victor Chandler and ‘Doped’ which entails a British racehorse trainer who was a SOE agent in Gibraltar.

The popular ‘An Audience With...’ returns to the Charles Hunt Room, with morning and evening sessions. Limited tickets will be available for those wishing to attend in person. Other events forming part of the Week will include a special ‘Vox-Pop’ evening to allow for literary stories and experiences to be shared.

There will also be:

• A pop-up bookshop at Gibraltar’s Cultural Hub, John Mackintosh Hall.

• Daily book reviews and related literary content in the Gibraltar Chronicle & Panorama

• Radio Gibraltar interviews with local authors

• Storytelling at the John Mackintosh Hall Library

• School lectures featuring various local writers focusing on several topics

• Bookmark and Poetry competitions

• Daily book reviews on GCS and John Mackintosh Hall Library social media pages.

More details on the schedule of events, and further contributors, will be released shortly. For further information contact the Development team on 20049161 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.