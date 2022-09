Postponement of Lottery Draw 18/2022

As a mark of respect towards Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and as a result of the national period of mourning, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Gaming and the Treasury Department will be postponing Lottery Draw 18/2022 scheduled to take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday 13th September 2022.

This has been rescheduled until Thursday 22nd September 2022.