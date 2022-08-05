GHA Receives New Equipment for Theatres

The GHA says it is delighted that the new equipment purchased for operating theatres has begun to arrive in Gibraltar.

The GHA has purchased a significant amount of new, top-of-the-range equipment for operating theatres as part of its Reset, Restart, Recover strategy. This replaces old equipment that was becoming outdated and will improve services to patients across the entire spectrum of diagnosis and treatment. The new equipment has started to arrive and will be up and running in coming weeks.

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘It’s great to see this new equipment, which is really impressive, start to arrive in Gibraltar. It will make an important difference to patients at each stage of their treatment process and is part of the GHA’s overall commitment to modernise services and ensure that our excellent staff have access to the best possible equipment, which together will guarantee that our patients receive the highest possible level of care.’

Minister for Health and Care, Albert Isola, said: ‘This top-of-the-range equipment demonstrates the commitment of the GHA to invest in providing the best care to patients now and in the future by following through on the Reset, Restart, Recover strategy in the right way from the beginning.’