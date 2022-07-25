49th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

Gibraltar Cultural Services GCS, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is inviting entries for the 49th Gibraltar International Art Competition. Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from the 2nd to the 12th of November 2022.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as on 21st October 2022. A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 entry fee applicable per work. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively.

Prizes are:

1st Prize The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize £5,000

2nd Prize The Jacobo Azagury Prize £2,000

3rd Prize The Leni Mifsud Prize £1,500

Best Gibraltar The Rudesindo Mannia Prize £1,000

Theme

Best Young The Mario Finlayson Prize £1,000

Artist

(16-24 yrs)

All the above listed winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture. Entry Form and Rules are available from:

• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

• The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall

• Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• Online: www.culture.gi

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Wednesday 19th October 2022 from 3pm to 7pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 21st October 2022. Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from the 2nd November to 12th November 2022.