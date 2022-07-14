Cultural Events in London as part of National Week Celebrations

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture has announced several cultural events in London as part of the National Week Celebrations.

A Cultural Soiree to celebrate Gibraltar’s identity kicks off things on Monday 5th September. This is being organised by GCS together with 2021 Cultural Ambassador recipient, Gabriel Moreno, bringing together musicians, poets, novelist, and creators amongst others to explore Gibraltar’s uniqueness. This event at Tower Theatre promises musical performances, shared ideas, poetry, and togetherness.

Tickets which are free can be obtained via Buytickets.gi. You can also follow the event page on Facebook for the latest news on the night.

A networking breakfast follows the next morning at Gibraltar House. This is aimed at professionals working in the cultural and artistic fields so they may connect, share ideas, and possibly find ways to collaborate.

The evening of Tuesday 6th September will see the launch of a special art exhibition at Bermondsey Project Space. The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof. John Cortes will open the show. Nine artists have been selected to form part of the initiative, exploring Gibraltar under the title a ‘Sense of Place/ A Sacred Place’. The nine are a mixture of established and up and coming artists, providing a varied exhibition which includes paintings, photographs, sculpture, and video installations. The exhibition will run for three weeks putting Gibraltar on the map in the capital.

Whilst in London, the Minister will visit art studios in Greenwich to see first-hand how this idea has been developed in the UK. He will be accompanied by GCS CEO Seamus Byrne. This will allow them to explore the concept of artists' studios further in a bid to be able to deliver this on the Rock.