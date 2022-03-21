Miss Gibraltar - Expression of Interest

The Ministry of Culture’s Miss Gibraltar Office will no longer be funding the Miss Gibraltar Pageant.

The Ministry of Culture will retain the Miss World Licence to ensure quality control should an individual be selected to participate in this Pageant in the future.

The Miss Gibraltar Office is therefore calling on event organisers interested in undertaking the organisation of this event, at their own expense, to express their interest. All expenses to produce the pageant and ensure Miss Gibraltar’s participation at Miss World, will need to be self-funded by the Producer, or funded through private sponsorship.

Expressions of Interest should arrive at the Miss Gibraltar Office, City Hall, by Friday 29th April 2022.