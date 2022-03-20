Public Health Advice for Visitors to Gibraltar

Passengers arriving to Gibraltar by air are no longer required to complete a passenger locator form or take a COVID-19 test on entry into Gibraltar, regardless of their vaccination status.

This follows the announcement made by the Chief Minister on 4th March 2020 regarding Gibraltar’s COVID-19 Exit Strategy.

In the event of any visitor developing symptoms of Covid-19, they should immediately report symptoms that develop to the Gibraltar Health Authority. If not using a local mobile phone, they are able to call St Bernard’s Hospital on +350 200 72266 and ask to be put through to the 111 information helpline.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘Gibraltar continues to experience low-levels of COVID-19 hospitalisations and as such, it is appropriate that related entry restrictions are now removed in line with the wider Exit Strategy. It is important to stress, however, that all visitors in Gibraltar who develop any symptoms associated with COVID-19 should immediately report these to the GHA to arrange testing.’