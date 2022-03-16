St Joseph's Lower and Upper Primary Schools Fundraising for Ukraine

As pupils become increasingly aware about the war in Ukraine, a fundraising effort has begun this week at St Joseph's Lower and Upper Primary Schools.

Staff members felt that it would be helpful for the children, as well as the wider school community, to feel that they are able to make a difference and help those in need.

On Tuesday, a dress down day was held to raise money for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal. Both schools collectively raised over £1200 and are sending funds through the Disasters Emergency Committee https://www.dec.org.uk/

The children of St Joseph's Lower Primary will also be recording a song to help with the fundraising efforts.