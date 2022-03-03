Gibraltarian Arrives from Ukraine

This evening, the Chief Minster, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, welcomed Gibraltarian Darren Victor and his family to Gibraltar after travelling from Ukraine for several days following the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Chief Minister had the opportunity of briefly speaking to Darren, his wife Natalya and two children Sky and Erik at No.6 Convent Place late this evening. The work to bring them to Gibraltar was led by Ivor Lopez and Tito Danino of Civil Contingencies, liaising with an ad hoc humanitarian network in Ukraine and around it. Work continues for the extraction of others at this hugely difficult time for Ukraine and its people.