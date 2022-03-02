Russian Vessels Banned from Gibraltar Port

Minister for The Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, in his capacity as Chairman of The Gibraltar Port Authority, has instructed the Captain of the Port not to provide access to Gibraltar Port, or any services, supplies or facilities provided by or from Gibraltar Port, to any ship which is believed to be:

• Owned, controlled, charted, or operated by any person connected with Russia;

• Owned, controlled, charted or operated by Designated Persons;

• Flying the Russian flag;

• Registered in Russia; or

• Carrying any load or cargo which is in the ownership of or destined to be delivered to any persons connected with Russia or Designated Persons.

Minister Daryanani commented: “I have been directed by the Chief Minister to instruct the Captain of the Port on Government policy regarding Russian vessels. We will not provide access to Gibraltar Port, or any services, supplies or facilities from Gibraltar to vessels with Russian links as explained above. This is further demonstration that Gibraltar stands with Ukraine and is totally against the miscalculated invasion of their homeland. We will do everything possible to show our support.”