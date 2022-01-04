Temporary Suspension of Visits to HMP Windmill Hill

As a result of a number of COVID-19 cases at HMP, the Prison Superintendent, in consultation with his senior management team and with a view to stem the current spread of COVID-19 both internally and to those visitors accessing HMP Windmill Hill, has taken the difficult decision to temporarily cease visits until the 17/1/22.

HMP has said it is hopeful that this will assist in its current management of the spread and envisages that a return to normality will be possible on the above mentioned date.