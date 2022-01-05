Secondary School Children Strongly Encouraged to Wear Masks

The Department of Education has released a statement strongly recommending that children in secondary schools should wear masks while in school, including in classrooms as well as corridors and common areas.

In its statement, the Department says 'while Omicron infection continues to appear to be milder, and its effect on children is also mild, mask wearing is recommended in order to decrease the risk of transmission and subsequent spread to more vulnerable, including older, relatives.'

The Department believes that Secondary school children are more likely than primary school children to mix socially and become vectors for transmission to others, 'and so this recommendation is not being made in respect of the latter. This may be reviewed in the future, always considering that this may be more difficult to manage in younger children.'