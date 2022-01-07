ERS Reduces Visits to Safeguard Residents

The Director of Public Health and the ERS / GHA Management team have made the decision to reduce visits to ERS premises in order to 'safeguard residents in the light of the high incidence of COVID-19 cases in Gibraltar.'

One visitor per day will be allowed to visit each resident at ERS premises for one hour only, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

'This is a decision that has not been taken lightly and will be reviewed on a weekly basis and benchmarked against the COVID-19 caseload in the community.'

'Additionally, ERS takes this opportunity to reassure the public that the rigorous swabbing and screening program continues to operate for both staff members and visitors entering ERS buildings and we continue to do our utmost best to maintain a safe environment for the residents in our care.'

'Finally, ERS would like to thank all our residents and their families for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.'

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: "Reducing valued visitation to residents of ERS is not a decision that any of us take lightly and it is entirely regrettable that we are in a position to have to do so. Nevertheless, the safety and wellbeing of all of our residents is always the top priority. This new measure allows residents to continue to receive visitors, whilst reducing the level of risk involved. My sincere thanks go to all ERS staff for their tireless dedication and to the families of our residents for their continued understanding."