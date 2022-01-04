New Years Honours List 2022

Her Majesty The Queen has granted the following National Honours:

Ms Hazel Cumbo to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Justice in Gibraltar.

Mr Lewis Stagnetto to be awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the Marine Environment in Gibraltar.

On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has granted the Gibraltar Award to:

Msgr Charles Azzopardi for services to the pastoral care of the community in Gibraltar.

Mrs Paulette Finlayson-Napoli for services to the promotion and teaching of dance in Gibraltar.

Calpe House for services to the people of Gibraltar.