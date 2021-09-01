Preparatory Work for UK/EU Treaty Negotiations

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, and the Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia MP – together with the Attorney General, Michael Llamas QC and the Financial Secretary, Albert Mena – have held meetings in Gibraltar over the last 48 hours with Lindsay Appleby, British Ambassador to the EU, Robbie Bulloch, FCDO Director, EU-Gibraltar negotiations and Hugh Elliot, British Ambassador to Spain.

These meetings were a part of the 'very extensive preparation underway for the negotiation of a treaty between the UK and the EU in relation to Gibraltar in keeping with the provisions of the New Year’s Eve Agreement between Spain, the UK and Gibraltar. Further preparatory meetings will continue.'

The Chief Minister said: ‘I have worked very well and very closely with Lindsay Appleby before and I look forward to continuing our close working relationship now that he is the UK Ambassador to the EU and as we prepare for this negotiation. Teams in Gibraltar and in London have been working since January in preparation for the coming negotiation and we remain positive that the New Year’s Eve Agreement is a framework for a UK/EU treaty in relation to Gibraltar that will deliver positive economic outcomes and shared prosperity for Gibraltar and the region.’