Director of Public Health

The Minister for Health, The Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, has said she wishes to thank Dr Autilia Newton for covering the post of Director of Public Health during the month of August.

'Her role as lead for the Public Health England PH Programme for the UK Overseas Territories and her vast knowledge on Gibraltar’s health situation has been most beneficial and assisted in lowering the recent upsurge of Covid cases on the Rock.'

Additionally, Minister Sacramento takes the opportunity to announce the appointment of Dr Helen Carter as the GHA’s new Director of Public Health. Dr Carter commences her role today, 1st September 2021. Dr Carter was previously employed as the Deputy Regional Director for Public Health in the Midlands which has a population of 6 million. She was responsible for all 14 West Midlands Local Authority Chief Executives and their Directors of Public Health, the Mayor and 3 Strategic Coordinating Groups. In addition, she directly reported to the Chief Medical Officer and Secretary of State for Health. All a wealth of knowledge which will be most beneficial for the offices of Public Health Gibraltar.

Minister for Public Health, John Cortes, also welcomed Dr Carter: “I am very much looking forward to working with the new Director of Public Health in seeing through the Covid pandemic and looking at other ways in which we can improve the health of the community.”