Launch of New Cycling Promotion Association

The Ministry of Transport has announced the launch of a new Cycling Promotion Association.

As part of the manifesto commitment to form this new group, the Ministry will be working with key stakeholders with genuine interest in cycling in Gibraltar to centralise all consultations and discussions with regards to new cycling infrastructure projects, awareness campaigns, strategic and educational incentives to aid the promotion of cycling in Gibraltar under consideration by Government. The association will be chaired by the Minister and will consist of representatives from various sectors of the community.

The absence of available urban space, road and footpath constraints throughout many of Gibraltar’s road networks present notable challenges to create fully segregated cycle lanes. A delicate balance between available pedestrian footpaths, road widths (some of which are already at their absolute minimum design standards) and on-street parking must be achieved to suit the different needs of the community.

The Minister for Transport, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “In line with the Government’s manifesto commitment, I am delighted to launch this new association. It is important that this sustainable form of transport is promoted and encouraged, where the views and feedback of the relevant stakeholders is vital to promote the safe delivery of initiatives under consideration by Government. The launch of this association is a step in the right direction and I am happy to make this announcement during the week of World Bicycle Day and World Environment Day.“