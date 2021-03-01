The Youth Service Re-Opens its Doors with Face-to-Face Sessions

The Gibraltar Youth Service last week re-opened its doors and welcomed back their service users to the Youth Clubs for face-to-face sessions.

Following recommendations from the Office of Civil Contingencies and the GHA’s Public Health department, sessions are being restricted to groups of not more than 12 with the Youth Workers adjusting sessions and opening times. Members, parents and carers are kindly advised that signing up for sessions is paramount during theses unprecedented times (Please contact the Youth Workers at their respective youth clubs for further information).

The Gibraltar Youth Service is also providing sessions via their online video platforms so that young people who are unable to visit the youth clubs can still have access to sessions online.

For further information on the Youth Service you can visit www.youth.gi or contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.