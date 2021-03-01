Library Card Design Competition Winners Presentation

The Library Card Design Competition winners were today presented their prizes at the John Mackintosh Hall Library by The Minister for Culture, The Hon. Dr John Cortes.

Each of the four winners received a £100 book voucher, and new membership cards displaying their own design.

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the John Mackintosh Hall Library were thrilled to receive so many high-quality entries for this competition, which was themed around the Library, a literary theme, or reflective of our community and culture.

The Winners are:

Reuben Carruthers – with a witty design of a chicken and frog.

Samantha Beers – with a depiction of how reading makes your imagination soar into the clouds.

Maya Bezalel Baharal – with a colourful design of a bookshelf including a Barbary Macaque.

Rose Zapata – with a beautiful sketch encompassing the joys of reading outdoors at the Commonwealth Park.

New and existing members can get their new cards by visiting the Library, which is now open weekdays, 9:00am to 7:00pm, adhering to all relevant COVID-19 Public Health advice.

For any enquiries, please contact the John Mackintosh Hall Library Tel 200 78000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.