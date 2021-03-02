Chief Minister to Resume Community Meetings Across Gibraltar

The Chief Minister will resume his weekly community meetings in and around Gibraltar in the first week of May 2021. These community focused meetings follow on from last year’s initiative which was unfortunately cut short due to the pandemic.

These clinics were held around Gibraltar to provide citizens with more direct access to the Chief Minister.

Constituents are able to request a time slot for a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister by sending an email in advance to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘I am delighted to be able to once again meet constituents weekly around Gibraltar. There is nothing like being “on-location” as it allows me to clearly understand constituent issues first hand. I look forward to recommencing my weekly meetings in May and urge anyone who would like to meet me to contact my office.’