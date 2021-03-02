Student COVID-19 Test Reimbursement

As a result of the travel restrictions in effect in the United Kingdom, students returning to University currently need to book a COVID Test package through UK. This consists of booking two COVID Tests via the UK Government website and should be arranged as part of their travel plans.

HMGoG will be reimbursing the cost of one such COVID Test package (£210) per Academic Year for those students currently in receipt of a Gibraltar Scholarship Award.

Students will need to apply for the reimbursement of the cost of their COVID Test Package by completing the COVID Reimbursement Form on the Department of Education website. The form can be found on www.education.gov.gi.

Students will need to submit their CTM receipt as evidence of having booked and paid for the COVID Test as part of their application for reimbursement.