Government Issues Technical Notice on Higher Education Abroad

The Government has today issued a new Technical Notice which provides guidance to those studying or intending to study in the United Kingdom, in the European Union or in Gibraltar.

The latest notice sets out the existing position in relation to higher education abroad and at the University of Gibraltar.

It then points out the changes that will materialise if there is no agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union on the future relationship. In this eventuality, Gibraltarians will be able to continue to reside in the United Kingdom by virtue of their UK nationality. It points out that the Government already concluded an agreement with the UK Government in respect of tuition fees at English universities and is now proceeding to do the same with the Devolved Administrations.

The Government urges the public to familiarise themselves with the situation that would arise in the event that there is no agreement. However, Government has said it continues to work towards an agreement for a future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union.