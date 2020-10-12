Literature Week Interactive and Online

The Ministry of Culture will be organising a Literature Week from the 9th to 13th November.

Sadly, and due to COVID-19, the 2020 Gibraltar Literary Festival has been cancelled, but the importance of books and literature must be recognised and celebrated.

On its behalf, Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) will be producing both interactive and online events for five days, focusing predominantly on Gibraltar authors.

The events will include:

· ‘An Audience With...’ – Daily evening talks at the Charles Hunt Room, these will be streamed online.

· Daily book reviews in the Gibraltar Chronicle

· Radio Gibraltar interviews with local authors

· Storytelling at the Alameda Gardens

· School lectures focusing on several topics and featuring various local writers

· The Ministry of Culture Bookmark competition

· The Ministry of Culture Poetry competition

· Daily book reviews on GCS / John Mackintosh Hall Library Facebook pages

· New library card design competition

GCS have said that more details on the schedule of events will be released shortly.