Second Positive Case of COVID-19 at Bayside School

A second positive case of COVID-19 has been identified within Bayside School.

There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the first case.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education over the weekend and have interviewed relevant staff members and students in order to ascertain which individuals were identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self isolate.

The latest available information is that 10 individuals (9 lunchtime staff members and 1 student) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate. Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Students who attend Bayside School are advised to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of the student who has been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Parents and students are reminded that children with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the school’s Head Teacher.