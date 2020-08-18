Portraits of Our Frontline Workers

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, in collaboration with the Fine Arts Association have worked together on a cultural initiative encouraging Gibraltarian artists to paint or draw portraits of our frontline heroes for free.

The project was established as part of GCS cultural development drive whilst on coronavirus social lockdown.

The idea derived from UK artist Tom Croft who was painting key workers portraits for free, during the lockdown. Over 50 local artists took on the challenge, and an exhibition of works is now set to take place as part of the National Celebrations programme of events.

The exhibition will be held at the GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion from Tuesday 25th August to Friday 2nd October 2020.

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented, “This exhibition brings together those who have worked so hard on the front line during the COVID pandemic with the world of Culture which, hard hit by the lockdown, has risen to the occasion with its strong contribution to getting us through the past few months. The portraits will become part of our history and form a record for posterity of those who have worked, led and supported, and of those artists who contribute so much to our sense of identity as a people. It will be a fascinating exhibition which I just can’t wait to see”.