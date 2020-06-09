Meet ‘Star’ - the Environmentally Friendly, Plastic-Eating, Aquatic Mammal

After the success of ‘Bubbles’ at Eastern Beach, the Department of the Environment & Climate Change have introduced ‘Star’, the environmentally friendly, plastic-eating, aquatic mammal that will reside at Camp Bay.

Like ‘Bubbles’, ‘Star’ aims to encourage beach users to recycle plastic, while helping to keep our beaches and the sea, free from plastic contamination.

‘Star’ is a metallic frame structure, four metres by two metres in size, which is being deployed at Camp Bay today, on World Oceans Day, as the ideal receptacle for all plastic items. Beach users are encouraged to dispose of these in an environmentally friendly fashion.

‘Star’ can be easily emptied once full in order to start receiving plastics items again; its contents designated for recycling.

The aim is to continue to raise public awareness, regarding the dangers of plastic contamination in our marine environment.

The Dept of Environment and Climate changed have said that this campaign is conducted as a general public initiative and encourage everyone to actively participate. They urge the public to please try to not use disposable plastic, but if you do, feed the plastic to ‘Star’.