Minister for Health and Care Commends Volunteers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Last week marked Volunteers’ Week in the United Kingdom and the Ministry of Health and Care have said they would like to pay tribute to all those local volunteers who have contributed so much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the lockdown, volunteers took on extraordinary roles within our community in order to help those most at risk to overcome some of the difficulties brought on by COVID-19.

Minister Balban said; “The work our volunteers have done, and continue to do, during these unprecedented times has not gone unnoticed. Adapting to changes and restrictions in our way of life as a result of the pandemic would have been far more difficult without the significant contribution of our many volunteers. They unstintingly gave of their time to support individuals and families in our community and their efforts deserve our recognition and our admiration. To all those volunteers, on behalf of the GHA, the ERS and the Care Agency – Thank You."