Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘Viking Sea’

The Cruise Liner “Viking Sea” is planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 1 April 2020.

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel does not have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, resupply on fresh water, provisions, stores garbage and undertake waste disposal. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar.