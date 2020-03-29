Imported COVID Tests are Banned

Gibraltar is banning the importation of all COVID tests, except those obtained through the GHA, in order to maintain quality and to stop the entry of tests that would be unreliable.

If people are falsely informed that they do not, or indeed, have COVID or been infected in the past, this might adversely affect their compliance with social distancing measures. Ultimately, it could lead to the collapse of the GHA and the unnecessary suffering and deaths of people who would not have died if the GHA was still functional.

We must reduce the curve. We must save the GHA. We must save the lives of our friends and relatives