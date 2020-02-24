Fire Service Officers Attend High Rise Incident Command Course

A number of Officers from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service recently completed a one week High Rise Incident Command Course at the Fire Service College (FSC) in Moreton-In- Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

Designed to provide Operational Officers with enhanced knowledge, skills and understanding of incidents involving “tall” buildings, this insightful and interesting course, further focused on the importance of establishing rapid and robust Incident Command foundations. Particular attention was additionally placed on the hazards and risks posed by the effects of ventilation, including wind-driven fires.