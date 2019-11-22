Christmas Events on Saturday 23 November 2019

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority can confirm that, despite all their efforts to proceed with the Christmas Festival of Lights as planned, given the current weather warnings, it has been decided to postpone the event to tomorrow, Saturday 23rd November 2019 as part of Winter Party in Town.

The Winter Party is coordinated by the Ministry of Culture.

The programme of events will now be as follows:

4:00pm - Calpe Band, the Gibraltar Band and Drums Associations and the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe Band

4:30pm - No Limits Entertainment 5:15pm Danza Academy

5:45pm - Show Dance Company 6:15pm St Anne’s Choir

6:40pm - GAMPA Choir

7:00pm - Danza Academy, Mapping and Water Presentations

7:25pm - Switching on the lights by Aaliyah Cano

7:30pm - No Limits Entertainment

8:00pm - Coldplace

9:30pm - Crimson Clover

10:35pm - No Limits Entertainment

The Government has confirmed that the Christmas Fair Attractions will also be open tomorrow at John Mackintosh Square as from 11am and that as part of the contract with the fair operators, the attractions will be free of charge tomorrow, for all the community to enjoy.