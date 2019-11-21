Gibraltar International Jazz Festival 2019

The Ministry of Culture has announced that the illustrious saxophonist Stefano Di Battista a renown International Jazz artist will be performing live at St Michael’s Cave on Saturday 7th December, he will be headlining this year’s Gibraltar International Jazz Festival already in its 7th edition.

He will be accompanied by his Quartet of musicians who are currently on tour www.stefanodibattista.eu. The Stefano Di Battista Quartet will be supported by local acts Levanter Breeze and Surianne Dalmedo.

The Ministry of Culture has confirmed it will continue with the ‘One Night Only..The Jazz Club’ concept which worked very well last year. This event is also part of the Jazz Festival weekend. It will once again be hosted by local jazz musicians with an invited international Jazz Band, The JAMBA BRASS BAND. The event will be at Chatham Counterguard on Friday 6th December starting at 18.30. There will be some street entertainment with a marching Jazz Band from 16.30 to 18.30 around town to warm up for the main event at Chatham Counterguard. The line-up will include local band The Street Dogs and ANANYA feat NY-GEE and No Limits Entertainment (Jazz & Blues DJ Set).

Tickets for the main event at St Michaels Cave are priced at £35.00 and includes shuttle service. Tickets will be released tomorrow Friday 22nd November as from noon and can only be purchased online from www.buytickets.gi - all tickets are unreserved seating. Shuttle service from Midtown Coach Park starting from 17.45.

For further information on these events please contact the Ministry of Culture on +350 20047592 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The event running order for Friday 6th December at Chatham Counterguard:

16.30 - 18.30 - Marching Jamba Brass band around town starting from John Mackintosh Square to Casemates and ending at Chatham Counterguard.

18.30 - 19.30 - ANANYA feat NY-GEE

19.30 – 20.15 - No Limits Entertainment (Jazz & Blues DJ set)

20.15 – 21.15 - The Street Dogs

21.15 – 21.45 - No Limits Entertainment (Jazz & Blues DJ set)

21.45 – 23.00 - The Jamba Brass Band

Timings above are subject to change.

The event running order for Saturday 7th December at St Michael Cave:

18.30 Doors Open

19.30 – 21.00 - Levanter Breeze feat Surianne Dalmedo

21.00 – 21.30 - Interval

21.30 to 23.00 - Stefano Di Battista Quartet.