Fortnightly Open Day at Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport

The Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport will open its doors to the general public every other Wednesday.

This new initiative will allow people to meet directly with Minister Vijay Daryanani MP and raise with him issues relevant to his portfolio.

This initiative will commence on Wednesday 20th November and continue every other Wednesday from 10am until 12 noon, by way of pre-booked appointment.

Appointments can be booked by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “In line with the policy of the Government, I will be delighted to meet members of the public as part of this programme. For me politics has always been about helping people. I want to listen to their concerns and connect with them not only at election time but throughout this four year term of office. Caring for our people is of paramount importance.”