Bookmark Competition 2019

The annual Bookmark Competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, attracted a total of 209 entries. The Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof Dr John Cortes, presented the awards on Monday 11th November 2019 at the Mario Finlayson Gallery, City Hall.

Overall Winner - Ethan Figueras

Winner School Years 3– 6 - Ethan Figueras

Winner School Years 7 – 10 - Dana Mauro

Winner School Years 11-13 - Abbie Ballester

Adult Winner - Kayleigh Buttigieg

Highly Commended:

Maiah Mifsud - School Years 3-6

Analia Romero - School Years 3-6

Kaycee Connolly - School Years 3-6

Scott Keightley-Pugh - School Years 3-6

Andzela Dinic - School Years 3-6

Eve Rodriguez - School Years 3-6

Miley Ramos - School Years 3-6

Farrah Slade - School Years 3-6

Ella Marsh - School Years 3-6

Ayanna Gordillo Sharif - School Years 3-6

Dylan Parker - School Years 3-6

Rhian Ballester - School Years 7-10

Tiana Zammit - School Years 11-13

Natalia Purkiss Galan - School Years 11-13

All runner up and highly commended winners also received their corresponding certificates from the Ministry for Culture and a pen.

Commenting on the event The Hon Dr Cortes said:

‘The Bookmark Competition gives another dimension to culture and adds a literary angle to HM Government autumn cultural programme. I am extremely pleased with the high number of entries, but more importantly, with the quality of the entries.

I would like to thank everyone involved in this venture, including the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, the Department of Education and especially the adjudicators who judged the competition. However, I would like especially thank the many individuals who have designed a bookmark, and in doing so allowed us to enjoy their excellent work.’

Stuart Byrne GDSG Chairperson said:

"The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group would like to thank all the participants for all their entries and hopes that in the process of doing research for their bookmark designs they found out a little bit more about Dyslexia. We also want to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education in making this a success and part of the annual Cultural Programme."