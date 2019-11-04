New Pay & Display Parking Scheme at South Pavilion Car Park

The Ministry of Business, Tourism and Transport has announced as part of Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) that as from Thursday 7th November 2019, a new Pay & Display parking zone within South Pavilion Car Park will become operational.

This new parking facility within the Residential Parking Scheme Zone 3 will now provide 9 visitor parking bays on the upper tier, which will be operational between 09:00 to 21:00 Monday to Friday and 10:00 to 16:00 on Saturdays. Parking will be free on Sundays and Bank Holidays. The lower tier of South Pavilion Car Park will remain as monthly rentals and restricted to permit holders only.

The introduction of this new Pay & Display area is in keeping with the recommendations of the Plan, providing parking turnaround to visitors and allowing access to users of the area. Free parking is permitted within this Pay & Display zone beyond the operational timings.

The Minister for Business, Tourism and Transport, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “I am delighted to announce the introduction of a new Pay & Display parking facility at South Pavilion Car Park to facilitate the need of visitor parking in the immediate area and in the South District.”