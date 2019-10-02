Cultural Awards – Public Voting

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced that the public voting for the 2019 Cultural Awards will commence on Monday 7th October 2019.

The telephone numbers are possible with the support of Gibtelecom, with all the monies raised donated to the GBC Open Day Fund. The general public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees.

The telephone numbers for public voting are as follows:

CULTURAL AMBASSADOR

1. JULIAN FELICE – Published playwright, teacher, Gib Talks – 8640

2. MARK SANCHEZ – Writer & lecturer, promoting Gibraltarian identity - 8641

3. FRANCIS GOMILA – Berlin & Gibraltar Art Residency/ Exchange - 8642

4. YAN DELGADO – BrightMed Festival, creator & producer – 8643

JUNIOR (Under 12’s)

1. GOVERNOR’S MEADOW SCHOOL – ‘Family Ties’ art project as a result of visit to GEMA - 8644

2. MEI LIU – 2019 Drama Festival Best Youth Actress - 8645

3. MIA HOOK – 2018 Bookmark Competition Overall Winner (adult & junior categories) - 8646

4. ANNA JIMENEZ – Sussex Award at the Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2019, & Bronze Medal at Dance World Cup, Gibraltar National Team Modern Group – 8647

YOUTH (Under 25’s)

1. MATTHEW NAVAS – 2019 Drama Festival Best Youth Actor, Youth Choir member - 8648

2. GIBRALTAR YOUTH CHOIR – 2018/2019 performances in local shows & cruise ships & European Choir Games preparation - 8649

3. NICKY VATVANI – Performing Arts, selected for prestigious International Theatre School in Paris - 8650

4. DARIUS OLIVA – Pianist, Gibraltar Young Musician of the Year – 8651

SENIOR (Over 25’s)

1. PAUL COSQUIERI – Royal Academy Summer Show & numerous other exhibitions and projects - 8652

2. MONICA RITCHIE – 2019 Drama Festival Best Actress - 8653

3. SANTOS PRODUCTIONS LLANITO CAST – For performance in Llanito novela, Pavana Crest - 8654

4. SIMON BOLLAND – West End performer, touring with Fame – 8655

CULTURAL SPACE

1. SPACE 92 – 8656

2. THE KASBAR - 8657

3. THE MAGAZINE STUDIO THEATRE - 8658

4. GEMA, Montagu Bastion – 8659

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

1. I AM ME – GAMPA, collaborative choir piece with all schools, addressing issues of self-esteem & confidence building - 8660

2. ISLAND GAMES ART RESIDENCY – 2 week multi-media project involving international & Gibraltar artists - 8661

3. GUSTAVO BACARISAS STREET ART MURALS – Project by Ronnie Alecio & Juup bringing the artists’ work to life on Castle Street - 8662

4. BRIGHTMED & GIBRALTAR WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL - 3 day event with musicians, artists, & thinkers interpreting theme ‘Chaos’, Street Festival, talks, Concert - 8663

The closing date for the public voting is Friday 1st November 2019. Calls cost 50p. Mobile surcharges apply. Please seek bill payer’s permission prior to calling.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 4th December 2019 at the Sunborn hotel.