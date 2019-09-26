Ministry of Infrastructure & Planning Launch Pedal Ready Initiative

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning has announced the launch of the new ‘Pedal Ready (Gibraltar)’ initiative which aims to promote safe and responsible cycling in Gibraltar in line with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP).

One of the key factors that encourages bicycle use is user confidence. Having the necessary skills that permit one to feel in control of their surroundings when cycling, understanding road signage and learning correct road positioning is key to promoting the bicycle as a sustainable alternative means of transport.

Pedal Ready (Gibraltar) will offer cycling proficiency courses to help improve cycling skills, affording those that attend the course, the necessary basic skills via 4 structured levels.

Level 1 concentrates on perfecting balance and control.

Level 2 introduces cyclists to the urban environment using quiet road and junctions.

Level 3 finally empowers individuals to be able to ride independently and safely within a realistic urban environment including busy roads and junctions.

These courses are based on the 3 levels of the National Cycle Training Standards as set out by the Bikeability Trust in the UK.

As part of this initiative a Level 0 will also be incorporated which will aim to assist those that have never cycled before learn to ride for the first time exploring the most basic skills of balance. This is not limited to children and adults who have never cycled may also be able to learn a skill that many take for granted today.

To this end, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning arranged for bicycle instructor-training courses which were attended by 6 trainees. A 4-day course was conducted which comprised of classroom-based learning and practical activities. Furthermore, 2 of these provisionally qualified instructors undertook an intensive 3 week course in Cambridge and successfully attained qualified status. These 6 participants are now able to deliver the course successfully to schools, youth clubs and to members of the general public who may be interested in developing and/or cementing their cycling skills.

The main aim of Pedal Ready is to promote cycling by empowering individuals with the necessary skills required so that they may be able to consider adopting this excellent and healthy activity as a mode of transport. Even when used recreationally, the bicycle is an excellent way to keep fit and healthy. The initiative also aims to promote the safe use of bicycles and encourage adults who have never had the opportunity to learn as children, to be able to do so.

This initiative will be rolled out slowly over time. Initially, level 1 will be the first part of the course that will become operational. Announcements will be made of further levels in due course.

Members of the general public are invited to obtain more information on Pedal Ready this coming Saturday 28th September, where the Pedal Ready Team together with the Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning will be collaborating with the Gibraltar Cardiac Association in their Walk the Miles Event.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning the Hon. Paul Balban said, “The Government of Gibraltar is committed to promoting and encouraging cycling in Gibraltar as a real alternative sustainable means of transport. Pedal Ready (Gibraltar) is but one of the many exciting initiatives and improvements that will continue to be rolled out in the future.

Pedal Ready (Gibraltar) will be joining with the Gibraltar Cardiac Association on the 28th of September in their “Walk the Miles” event, and also with the Cancer Research UK, Gibraltar Branch on the 5th of October in their “Walk for Life” event. Pedal Ready will be manning a stand on both of these events where members of the public may come to obtain more information on this new initiative. Redibikes will be available to member of the public who may wish to participate but do not own a bicycle or simply would like to try out a bicycle on these occasions.”